2019 Men's Tournament Challenge sponsored by Forest Ford

HOW TO PLAY/RULES

1. Pick the winnner of every game in each bracket, including the Final Four and National Championship games. Scoring will be awarded for correct picks in each round: 1 point for first-round games, 2 points for second-round games, 4 points for Sweet 16 games, 8 points for Elite Eight games, 16 points for Final Four games and 32 points for the National Championship.

2. A Grand Prize of $100 will go to the highest scorer. In the event of a tie, the entry with the closest score in the championship game will win. Those who beat the “expert” bracket will be entered into a drawing for additional prizes.

3. Write your name, address and phone number on the entry form and bring the completed page to our Union or Newton office. Entries can be mailed to Newton County Appeal, P.O. Box 287, Union, MS 39365 or faxed to 601-774-8301. All entries must be received or postmarked by 12 p.m. March 16. Or log on to www.poolhost.com and search for pool ID 46827 and use the password “Appeal.”

4. One entry per person. No employees or family members of The Appeal are eligible for prizes.