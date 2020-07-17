Forty East Central Community College student-athletes have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association for their academic performance during the 2019-2020 school year.

Receiving NJCAA All-Academic First Team and their respective high schools were Mackenzie Alford (women’s soccer), Dylan Barnett (men’s tennis) of Newton County, Hannah Dufault (softball), Kelli Ficken (softball), Marla Graham (women’s tennis) of Newton County Academy, Vanessa Martinez (women’s soccer), Sidney Rone (softball) and Ali Grace Walker (women’s soccer/tennis) of Newton County.

Receiving NJCAA All-Academic Second Team were Landree Amis (softball) of Newton County, Leah Anderson (women’s soccer), Kelsea Archer (women’s soccer), Gracey Baucum (softball), Natalia Beltran (women’s tennis), Dylan Bond (baseball), Jesse Boydstun (baseball), Parker Breland (softball) of Union, Savannah Jones (softball), Daelyn Kell (women’s soccer), Brooklyn King (softball), Jonathan Knight (men’s basketball), Anna McNeer (softball), Raphael Salles (men’s soccer), Laila Sisson (women’s tennis), Susie Stevison (women’s soccer), Kailee Swindle (softball), Tri Vaughan (baseball), Kaylee Webb (softball) and Hayden Sullivan (women’s soccer).

Receiving NJCAA All-Academic Third Team were Gavin Bailey (baseball) of Newton County, Kayla Baucum (women’s tennis) of Newton County, Courtney Gill (women’s tennis), Lorin Greene (women’s soccer), Joel Hill (men’s soccer) of Newton County, Robert Holifield (football), Josie Hurst (women’s tennis) of Newton County, Tanner Knight (baseball), George Mota (men’s soccer), Payton Rogers (football), Alejandra Vargas (women’s tennis) and KeiMoya Walker (women’s basketball)