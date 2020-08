Students receiving awards in the seventh grade at Newton County Academy included: Sydnee Cosgrove, Science, 7th grade Citizenship, and Headmaster’s List; Addison Mathis, 7th Grade Reading and Headmaster’s List; John Clayton Kitchens, 7th Citizenship, Math, Accelerated Reading, and Headmaster’s List; Hayden Wall, Honor Roll; Back: Bentley Rose, World History and Headmaster’s List; Sophia Collins, Headmaster’ List; Tyler Thrash, Perfect Attendance and Headmaster’s List, Grace Pennington, Honor Roll (Not Pictured: Morgan Herrington, English I, Math, and Headmaster’s List; Lillian Nutt, Headmaster’s List; Olivia Bradford, Honor Roll).



NCA photo Students receiving awards in the eighth grade at Newton County Academy included: Addison Bergeron, Reading, English, Algebra I, Science, and Headmaster’s List; Macy Woodham, Honor Roll, Ayden McDill, Bible, History, and Honor Roll, Lyddia Jones, Honor Roll (Not Pictured: Will Johnson, Reading and Honor Roll; Jessalyn Savell, Honor Roll).