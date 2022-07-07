The following are 911 calls reported in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (20)
911 Repeat Call (2)
911 Transfer (20)
Alarm Fire (7)
Alarm Burglary (7)
Alarm Medical (5)
Animal Attack (1)
Animal Call (9)
Burglary/Robbery (1)
Call for an officer (11)
Disturbance (4)
Domestic (1)
Escort (3)
Fight (1)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Fire Smell of Smoke (2)
Structure Fire (1)
Vehicle Fire (4)
Wildland Fire (3)
Harassment (1)
Law Mutual Aid (1)
Abdominal Pain (3)
Altered level of consciousness (4)
Bleeding (2)
Breathing Difficulty (6)
Cardiac Issues (10)
General cold like symptoms (1)
Diabetic Issues (2)
Fall Injury (6)
General Medical (33)
Lifting Assistance (3)
Non-Emergency Transport (1)
Psychiatric Issues (1)
Seizure (4)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (2)
Take Patient Home (1)
Medical Transfer (9)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (6)
MVA with Entrapment (1)
MVA with Injuries (5)
MVA with No Injuries (6)
Noise Complaint (3)
On Minor Detail (15)
Reckless Driver (4)
Repossess of Property (1)
Report (8)
Safety Check Point/ Road Block (4)
Road Hazard (2)
Shots Fired (4)
Stand By for Aircare (1)
Stolen Items (2)
Stranded Motorist (4)
Suspicious Activity (31)
Traffic Stops (88)
Transport Subject (1)
Tree in Roadway (2)
Trespassing (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (2)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (8)
Total: 391