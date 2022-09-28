911 Calls

The following are 911 calls reported for Sept. 15-21 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office. Nature of Call-Total Calls Received Nature of Call (Total Calls Received) 911 False Call (7) 911 Repeat Call (5) 911 Transfer (22) Alarm Fire (3) Alarm Burglary (12) Alarm Medical (3) Animal Call (2) Burglary/Robbery (3) Call for an Officer (7) Controlled Burn (1) Disturbance (9) Domestic (4) Escort (4) Fire Spill of Cargo (1) Vehicle Fire (2) Wildland Fire (2) Law Pursuit (1) Altered Level of Consciousness (4) Assault with Injuries (1) Bleeding (5) Breathing Difficulty (13) Cardiac Issues (14) General Cold Like Symptoms (3) Diabetic Issues (2) Fall Injury (13) General Medical (31) Lifting Assistance (2) Non-Emergency Transport (1) Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (2) Psychiatric Issues (2) Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptom (4) Seizure (4) Medical Transfer (8) Unknown Medical (2) Medical Unresponsive (2) MVA With Injuries (5) MVA With No Injuries (6) Noise Complaint (1) On Minor Detail (19) Prisoner Transport (4) Property Damage (1) Pager Test (1) Reckless Driver (3) Repossess of Property (1) Report (12) Safety Check Point/Road Block (11) Road Closed (1) Road Hazard (1) Serving Papers (1) Shots Fired (6) Speaking with Subject (4) Stolen Items (1) Stranded Motorist (6) Suspicious Activity (18) Traffic Stops (82) Transport Subject (4) Triple I/NCIC Entry (2) Unlock (1) Abandoned Vehicle (2) Disabled Vehicle (2) Welfare Check (5) Total: 401

