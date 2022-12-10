The following are 911 calls reported for September 22-October 5 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call (Total Calls Received)
911 False Call (21)
911 Repeat Call (8)
911 Transfer (25)
Alarm Fire (7)
Alarm Burglary (17)
Alarm Medical (9)
Animal Call (8)
Burglary/Robbery (3)
Call for an Officer (33)
Coroner Call (1)
Disturbance (23)
Domestic (7)
Domestic with Injuries (1)
Escort (5)
Fight (1)
Fire, Dumpster, Tree, etc (1)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Fire Mutual Aid (2)
Pole on Fire (3)
Fire Smell of Smoke (1)
Structure Fire (5)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Wildland Fire (12)
Harassment (1)
Law Unknown Trouble (2)
Abdominal Pain (4)
Altered Level of Consciousness (6)
Assault with Injuries (2)
Bleeding (6)
Breathing Difficulty (26)
Cardiac Issues (20)
Choking (2)
General Cold Like Symptoms (3)
Diabetic Issues (4)
Fall Injury (15)
General Medical (38)
Lifting Assistance (8)
Non-Emergency Transport (3)
Overdose (1)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (2)
Psychiatric Issues (1)
Seizure (5)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (2)
Suicide Attempt (1)
Take Patient Home (2)
Medical Transfer (17)
Tramatic Injury (1)
Unknown Medical (5)
Medical Unresponsive (17)
MVA With Injuries (11)
MVA With No Injuries (10)
Noise Complaint (4)
On Minor Detail (29)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (4)
Reckless Driver (6)
Repossess of Property (5)
Report (30)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (18)
Road Hazard (3)
Serving Papers (3)
Shots Fired (4)
Speaking with Subject (4)
Stand By for Aircare (2)
Stolen Items (13)
Stranded Motorist (3)
Talk of Suicide-Not Attempt (1)
Suspicious Activity (30)
Test CAD (1)
Traffic Stops (237)
Transport Subject (11)
Tree on Powerline (1)
Trespassing (2)
Triple I/NCIC Entry (2)
Unlock (2)
Vandalism (2)
Abandoned Vehicle (7)
Disabled Vehicle (7)
Welfare Check (2)
Total: 846