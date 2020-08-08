During this time of year, parents, children, and college students are normally preparing to return to school during the coming weeks. The same is true for 2020; however, like everything else this year, this will look a lot different. High schools and colleges both have different plans for returning to school during the pandemic, and although these plans will make the return to school feel drastically different, school will still return at the same time. Hopefully, these reopening plans will be able to keep all students and faculty safe while also providing a quality learning experience.

In order to return to school at the normal time, Union Public Schools have developed a comprehensive reopening plan. This plan includes a hybrid classes and a staggered start for the first few weeks of school. Masks will also be highly recommended for students. Fall football will also begin during September after a delayed start. The MHSAA has released guidelines that will govern football games and other extracurricular activities throughout the fall semester. While these plans and guidelines will take some getting used to, everyone can make this work in order to both limit transmission of COVID-19 and ensure students return to school during the fall.

Colleges and universities seem to have taken a different approach to reopening plans. While high schools have adopted something similar to Union’s reopening plans, colleges and universities each have different polices that are sometimes drastically different. Some may end the semester early or have hybrid classes while others reopen like normal. Some of these policies also put an additional strain on college students, especially incoming freshmen. While older college students are already used to college, incoming freshman have to adjust to both college life and COVID-19 policies. Everyone should support their college students just as much as their K-12 students.

While adjusting to these COVID-19 policies will take some time, I have confidence that everyone will be able to successfully adjust and return to school. The policies in place by K-12 schools and colleges are all intended to limit the spread of COVID-19, but personal responsibility also falls to individual students, parents, and school faculty to follow all guidelines. This personal responsibility is the key to keeping everyone safe. We must all come together to keep ourselves, our neighbors, and our community safe during this pandemic.

Matt Hennington covers the Union community beat. He can be reached via email at mch.2000@hotmail.com.