The Newton County Appeal added a news reporter to its staff this past week with the hiring of veteran writer Amy Hedrick Robertson.

Publisher Brent Maze was excited about the hire as he continues to recover from injuries suffered in a recent automobile accident.

“Amy is no stranger to Newton County,” Maze said. “She is a longtime resident, and she is a great writer and reporter. She is a veteran of the news business and is well-known in the area. I am excited that we are able to bring her on board to the Newton County Appeal staff. I look forward to working with her for many years to come.”

Robertson is scheduled to start this week, where she will continue a newspaper career that has included stops at The Natchez Democrat, The Mississippi Press and The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

Robertson is a long-time educator and most recently taught high school english at Leake Academy.

She is a graduate of East Central Community College. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in radio, television and film from the University of Southern Mississippi.

While in Natchez, Hedrick Robertson won multiple writing awards from the Mississippi Press Association.

“After 23 years away from journalism, I am so excited to begin working as a full-time journalist again, but more importantly, I get to work for my hometown newspaper,” Hedrick Robertson said.

She also served as the sports information director at Meridian Community College where she also won numerous national awards for her sports publications.