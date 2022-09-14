﻿The following arrests were reported for September 2-8 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Jason L. McCullum, 40, arrested 9/2/22, bond surrender

Milton Hillie, 46, Lawrence, arrested 9/3/22, DUI-2nd offense

Jermaine Irby, 49, Newton, arrested 9/3/22, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers

Jonathan J. Irby, 26, Newton, arrested 9/3/22, animal cruelty

Darrin K. Nicholson, 49, Union, arrested 9/6/22, possession of controlled substance

Corey D. Denham, 33, Newton, arrested 9/7/22, trespassing

Shaunna A. Reynolds, 32, arrested 9/7/22, murder-deliberate design, 1st degree

Newton Police Department

Charlie D. Jones, 43, Newton, arrested 9/3/22, possession of controlled substance, fleeing a law enforcement officer in motor vehicle

Corey D. Denham, 33, Newton, arrested 9/6/22, possession of paraphernalia

Patrick M. Jones, 43, Murfreesboro, arrested 9/8/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Union Police Department

Green G. Bailey, 64, Union, arrested 9/3/22, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Kevin K. Spencer, 37, arrested 9/8/22, domestic violence

Hickory Police Department

Shatara Anderson, 25, Newton, arrested 9/4/22, public drunk

Decatur Police Department

Myia Billups, 18, Decatur, arrested 9/6/22, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers

Meridian Police Department

Mario L. Terrell, 42, Meridian, arrested 9/6/22, simple assault, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers, resisting arrest, hold for other agency

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Travis B. Hayes, 38, Hattiesburg, arrested 9/5/22, DUI-1st offense

Jennifer Harris, 35, Union, arrested 9/8/22, DUI-other substance, no insurance

Mississippi Department of Corrections

Scotty L. Tatum, 47, Lawrence, arrested 9/6/22, hold for MDOC

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for September 5-12 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Emily Payton Knight, 27, Union, arrested 9/5/22, contempt of court

Jimmy Novick Smith, 45, Union, arrested 9/7/22, indictment, contempt of court

Micah Lee Smith, 37, Hickory, arrested 9/10/22, possession of controlled substance, no proof of insurance, suspended driver’s license, seatbelt violation, improper equipment

Jade Crapps, 33, Union, arrested 9/10/22, possession of controlled substance

Purvis Lane Lewis, 30, Union, arrested 9/11/22, DUI-1st offense

Aviante Martinez Shoemaker, 29, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Christopher H. Johnson, 25, Newton, arrested 9/11/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no insurance, seatbelt violation

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.