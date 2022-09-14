The following arrests were reported for September 2-8 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Jason L. McCullum, 40, arrested 9/2/22, bond surrender
Milton Hillie, 46, Lawrence, arrested 9/3/22, DUI-2nd offense
Jermaine Irby, 49, Newton, arrested 9/3/22, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers
Jonathan J. Irby, 26, Newton, arrested 9/3/22, animal cruelty
Darrin K. Nicholson, 49, Union, arrested 9/6/22, possession of controlled substance
Corey D. Denham, 33, Newton, arrested 9/7/22, trespassing
Shaunna A. Reynolds, 32, arrested 9/7/22, murder-deliberate design, 1st degree
Newton Police Department
Charlie D. Jones, 43, Newton, arrested 9/3/22, possession of controlled substance, fleeing a law enforcement officer in motor vehicle
Corey D. Denham, 33, Newton, arrested 9/6/22, possession of paraphernalia
Patrick M. Jones, 43, Murfreesboro, arrested 9/8/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Union Police Department
Green G. Bailey, 64, Union, arrested 9/3/22, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
Kevin K. Spencer, 37, arrested 9/8/22, domestic violence
Hickory Police Department
Shatara Anderson, 25, Newton, arrested 9/4/22, public drunk
Decatur Police Department
Myia Billups, 18, Decatur, arrested 9/6/22, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers
Meridian Police Department
Mario L. Terrell, 42, Meridian, arrested 9/6/22, simple assault, disorderly conduct-failure to comply with law enforcement officers, resisting arrest, hold for other agency
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Travis B. Hayes, 38, Hattiesburg, arrested 9/5/22, DUI-1st offense
Jennifer Harris, 35, Union, arrested 9/8/22, DUI-other substance, no insurance
Mississippi Department of Corrections
Scotty L. Tatum, 47, Lawrence, arrested 9/6/22, hold for MDOC
Neshoba County Detention Center
The following arrests were reported for September 5-12 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center
Emily Payton Knight, 27, Union, arrested 9/5/22, contempt of court
Jimmy Novick Smith, 45, Union, arrested 9/7/22, indictment, contempt of court
Micah Lee Smith, 37, Hickory, arrested 9/10/22, possession of controlled substance, no proof of insurance, suspended driver’s license, seatbelt violation, improper equipment
Jade Crapps, 33, Union, arrested 9/10/22, possession of controlled substance
Purvis Lane Lewis, 30, Union, arrested 9/11/22, DUI-1st offense
Aviante Martinez Shoemaker, 29, Decatur, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Christopher H. Johnson, 25, Newton, arrested 9/11/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no insurance, seatbelt violation
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.