Newton County Sherriff’s Department
Brandon Oliphant, 31, arrested 7/28/20, possession of controlled substance (felony)
Shanna McCraw, 41, arrested 7/29/20, careless driving, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest and assault on officer
Joda E. McBride, 19, arrested 7/30/20, no drivers license, obstructing traffic and DUI (1st)
Terry Atwood, 31, arrested 7/30/20, suspended drivers license, swapped tag and no insurance
Mark A. Windham, 36, arrested 7/31/20, felony hold-possession of meth
Gordon Carlson, 33, arrested 8/1/20, simple domestic (NCSO) and contempt of court (DPD)
Hailey Porter, 26, arrested 8/3/20, assault (simple)
Decatur Police Department
Jerry Cordell Wilson, 21, arrested 7/28/20, speeding and possession of controlled substance x2 (misd.)
Union Police Department
Jemarcus King, 20, arrested 7/27/20, petty larceny
Newton Police Department
Crandal Porter, 46, arrested 7/28/20, public drunk
Hickory Police Department
Mychal Williams, 31, arrested 7/29/20, trespassing