East Central Community College Director of Bands Zach Langley has announced audition and workshop dates for those interested in becoming a member of the Wall O’ Sound Band or its auxiliary groups, which include the Centralettes Dance Line, Color Guard and Drum Majors.

Auditions for instrumental and percussion positions will be completed at local high schools during the month of February. Special audition dates are available upon request.

Those interested in audition for Drum Major should attend the workshop on Monday, March 29, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Auditions will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Band Hall.

Workshops for those interested in auditioning for the Centralettes Dance Line will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, April 6 and 8, and from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13 in the South Campus Gym. Auditions will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, in the Brackeen-Wood Gym.

Color Guard workshops are scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, April 6 and 8, in the South Campus Gym. Auditions begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, in Brackeen Wood Gym.

All workshops and auditions are on the main campus in Decatur. The workshops prior to auditions will include instruction on all materials necessary to audition.

For more information on the ECCC Wall O’ Sound Band, please contact Langley at 601-635-6123 or email zlangley@eccc.edu.