The Newton County baseball team won two out of three games this past week. After dropping a 4-1 contest to Newton County on Tuesday, the Cougars responded with a 5-4 win over the Tigers on Thursday. The Cougars then finished the week with a 13-3 win over Union on Saturday. Newton County, now 13-8 on the season, enters the last full week of the regular season as they travel to Northeas...