With a division championship on the line, the Newton County baseball team dropped a pair of games to eventual champion Northeast Jones last week.

The Cougars lost 9-3 on Tuesday and 4-2 on Thursday as the Tigers claimed the division championship.

Newton County, now 13-10 on the season, will finish out the regular season on Monday as they travel to West Lauderdale. The Cougars will advance to the Class 4A South state playoffs where they will be the No. 2 seed out of Division 5-4A. The Cougars will take on St. Stanislaus in the first round of the playoffs beginning on Thursday at 6 p.m. on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Game 2 is Friday in Decatur at 7 p.m. while the if-necessary game would be Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. Stanislaus.

Northeast Jones 9, County 3

The Tigers finished strong and took a six-run win over the Cougars on Tuesday.

Northeast scored two in the second while County answered with two in the third to tie the game. But Northeast scored two in the fourth, three in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull away and take the win.

Northeast outhit Newton County 10-8 in the contest. Hayze West was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Gage Hollingsworth was 2-or-4. David Burton and Braxton Thoms both singled and scored while Tyler Cavenaugh also had a double.

David Burton started and pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out four. Gatlin Huber pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits.

Northeast Jones 4, County 2

Northeast used a big fifth inning and held on to take a two-run win and sweep the division series on Thursday.

Northeast scored one in the third and the fifth while County scored one in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Northeast outhit County 7-6 in the contest. Hayze West was 2-for-4 while Tyler Cavenaugh had a solo home run. Riley Cain also doubled for the Cougars.

West pitched all seven innings for the Cougars as he gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 11.