After Lake beat Union 8-5 on Tuesday, the two teams met on Thursday with a division championship on the line. The game lived up to its billing as Union took an 8-7 come-from-behind win to claim the Division 6-2A championship on Friday. Union improves to 14-10 on the season and will begin the Class 2A playoffs this week. Lake finishes the season 19-3 on the season and is second in the ...