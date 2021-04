The Newton County Academy pitching staff is getting hot at the right time. The Generals got a pair of no-hitters as they opened the Class AA playoffs with a sweep of Marvell Academy, winning 12-1 on Tuesday and 12-0 on Thursday. NCA advances to the second round of the playoffs where they will travel to Rossville Christian Academy on Tuesday for a 2:30 p.m. contest. The series will ret...