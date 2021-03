The Newton County Academy baseball team picked up its first win of the season last week. The Generals pounded out 17 hits as they beat the Hattiesburg HomeSchool team 21-5. NCA finished the week with a 15-3 loss to East Rankin. NCA has a full week as they are scheduled to host Oak Hill on Monday and then Russell Christian on Thursday. NCA will finish the week as they travel to Prentis...