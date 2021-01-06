JACKSON – Belhaven University is honoring alum and well-known author Angie Thomas ‘11 by helping young aspiring writers in a major way. The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will provide a full-ride scholarship to one incoming creative writing major and additional scholarship awards to other applicants.

Now in its second year, these scholarships are named in honor of Thomas, author of New York Times best-selling novels On the Come Up and The Hate U Give. Her first book, The Hate U Give, was developed into a major motion picture from Fox 2000, and Thomas is working as a producer on the film version of On the Come Up.

“It means the world to me to have a scholarship in my honor and to know that Belhaven has this level of pride for me,” said Thomas. “Even more than that, it’s incredible to know that this could play a huge role in a young writer’s life. That alone is an honor.”

Thomas is encouraging students to apply and believes there are many young writers who need the extra support to make their dreams of authorship a reality. “The pandemic has affected so many families financially, and suddenly many students may not know how to pay for college,” said Thomas. “I’m thankful that the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship exists so that it’s no longer a concern for a young person and their family.”

Belhaven will award one incoming freshman a full-ride scholarship, which will cover tuition, room and board at the University for four years. Other applicants may receive scholarships as part of the program. Scholarship applications are due March 15, 2021 and the winner will be selected on April 15, 2021. Interested students can visitgobelhaven.com/angie to learn more about the requirements and apply today.

Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott said, “Angie has shown us all that a voice of significance can reach and change the world. I can’t wait to see which Belhaven student is next to become a writer of distinction.”

“This scholarship provides a door to four years of personal and creative growth,” said Chair and Professor of Creative Writing Dr. Randall Smith. He advised and taught Thomas when she studied at Belhaven.

Smith anticipates meeting the scholarship winners and adds, “In our writing program, we emphasize participating in an established and welcoming community of gifted writers who want to help each other grow as writers. We will work hard to help them define and pursue their unique mission, calling, and career in life.”