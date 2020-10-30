A historic marker was dedicated at the site of Beulah Hubbard School on the cool, crisp morning of Oct. 17. Plans were also unveiled to propose building a community center using the preserved school front and tying it in with a large meeting space in a metal building. The school closed in 1990 when Newton County High School was formed.On hand for the historical marker unveiling were, from left, Glen Harrison, Kenneth Hagan, Ricky Harrison, Brigadier General Kelvin Nichols, Johnny Knochenmuss, Randy Estes, Robert Smith, Mike Smith. | Brent Maze/The Appeal

The keynote speaker historic marker unveiling for the Beulah Hubbard School was retired State Brig. Gen. Kelvin Nichols, Class of 1985, who reminisced with the crowd about the school preparing for a fall festival on an October day like it was that day. The school’s preservation committee unveiled plans to use the preserved front of the historic school to create a community center type building that could be used for future reunions and other meetings through the year. | Brent Maze/ The Appeal