Beulah Hubbard Class Of 1953 Reunion

The Beulah Hubbard Class of 1953 will have a Class Reunion beginning at 10 a.m. on September 5 at Nelda’s in Little Rock. For more information, contact Willard May at 601-582-5229 or 601-297-7682.

Graduate Scholarships Available from National Association of Junior Auxiliaries

The Greenville, Miss.-based National Association of Junior Auxiliaries Inc. is accepting applications for its Graduate Scholarship Program. Applicants must be pursuing graduate-level studies for one year in fields which address the needs of children and youth.

Graduate fields of study include, but are not limited to, counseling, psychology, mental development, special education, speech pathology, exceptional children, remedial skills development, hearing impaired, and gifted and talented.

Applicants must be a permanent U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of states with chapters of nonprofit Junior Auxiliary. Those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

Scholarship grants are awarded annually to persons who work, or plan to work, directly with children. The NAJA Scholarship Program was begun in 1962 and has awarded more than $1,349,504. Instructions and application forms are available only from Sept. 1 through Feb. 1 from the NAJA Web site. Go to www.najanet.org.

For more information, contact Calli Boggan, Scholarship Chair with the JA chapter of Newton County, at Calli_cumberland@­yahoo.com

Canceled-The Rhodes Reunion

The Rhodes Reunion, held at the Walton Park Community Center in Neshoba County on the second Sunday in September, has been cancelled this year.

