A surprising thing happened on the way to the ballot box this year. The COVID-19 pandemic, rather than suppressing voter participation, looks like it has greatly stimulated it.

Through Sunday, with still eight days to go before the official Election Day, some 58.6 million votes had been cast in the country either by mail or in person. That already exceeded the total early vote count during the last presidential election, in 2016.

Of course, some of the high early turnout reflects the public’s anxiety about the coronavirus, which is in the midst of yet another surge. The virus’ impact is twofold.

First it has significantly altered the logistics of voting.

Second, the pandemic has become a major election issue. In many ways, the presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden is a referendum on Trump’s tenure, and especially his handling of the nation’s worst health crisis in a century.

There are other issues as well driving turnout, such as the national reckoning on race spurred by highly publicized instances of police brutality against Blacks, and the resulting civil unrest that produced outbursts of vandalism and violence in some U.S. cities.

But the only thing moving the needle as much as the pandemic is Trump himself, the most polarizing president in modern history. Voters are either passionately for him or passionately against him, either of which emotion provides the motivation for high turnout.

Although the early numbers lean Democratic, that advantage is expected to narrow on Election Day. Many Republicans are reportedly waiting to vote, not because they are still making up their minds but because they have been influenced by the president’s allegations that mail-in voting is tainted and because they see voting in person on Election Day as a way to express their disdain for virus safeguards that they feel infringe on personal liberties.

One of the most interesting nuggets to pull from The Associated Press analysis of the early voting is how many voters are either first timers or previously lukewarm participants in the democratic process. Some 25% of the total votes cast are either new or infrequent voters, and their participation is about equally split by party affiliation.

When you add up all the early trends, this election has the makings to produce the highest turnout in a U.S. presidential election since 1908, according to the analysts.

Conventional political wisdom is that high turnout bodes well for the challenger. Be careful about banking on that, though. There’s been little that’s been conventional about the 2020 election.