2020 has been a year for the ages. I suspect it’s a year most of us will be glad to put behind us even if some of the issues of 2020 continue to pain us into 2021. The COVID-19 global pandemic has given us no shortage of unfortunate results. The most painful of which, of course, are the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans and millions worldwide. Beyond that, an economy that was growing substantially was essentially shut down. Families lost jobs as businesses closed. Schools shut down and learning stopped, or was stunted, for many, especially those without internet connectivity. Mental and physical health became a foremost concern as individuals tried to adjust to an unpredictable situation.

Tyler Hansford

Even in the toughest of situations, I want to commend the Mississippi legislature and our local legislative delegation for doing all they could to take care of Mississippians and, specifically in my context, public schools. Teachers and school staff didn’t miss a paycheck as they gave their best efforts to distance education, an art that very few had ever tried to master. There were barriers for sure, but the effort was there. The legislature made sure funding for this school year was there, too, even in the face of an uncertain financial picture for the state as a whole. I think this illustrates the legislature’s commitment to education in this state, a commitment I’m not sure has always been there.

As we navigate through this year in what seems to be a new normal of sorts, it’s incumbent upon us to look forward as we prepare for next year and thereafter. Enrollment rates across the state are down this year, and many parents have made the difficult decision to keep their children at home due to health concerns either for the students themselves or others living in the home. Despite the best efforts of schools to provide safe environments and follow health protocols, we can certainly understand the decision of some parents to homeschool. That said, we anticipate all or most of those students tol return to school in the coming year, and we need to be prepared for that.

Mississippi’s school funding formula is difficult to understand. In general, there is a base student cost for each student enrolled, plus various multipliers for things like disability status, gifted rulings, and at-risk status. Logic tells us that if a school has an enrollment of 1000 students, the school should be funded at the base student cost for 1000 students, plus whichever relevant multipliers applied. After all, the school has to prepare with staffing and materials to educate 1000 students. But, that’s not how it’s done. Mississippi schools are funded based on average daily attendance. This means that if 1000 students are enrolled, but average daily attendance is 93-94% of that, the school will be funded as if the enrollment is 930 or 940 instead of 1000.

The unique circumstances of this year necessitate a deeper look at school funding. Enrollment is down due to health concerns, and health guidelines require students to miss as many as 10 school days in a row for a quarantine. We are also asking parents to keep students home when they have symptoms that would have been considered minor in previous years. I am advocating for the legislature to provide the same level of funding for schools in the 2021-2022 school year as it did this year. If not, schools may be forced to reduce staffing for 2021-2022 to meet budget constraints when it is almost certain that enrollment will be higher than it is this year. This would leave schools trying to educate more students with fewer teachers. We cannot use precedented funding formulas during unprecedented times; that’s not a recipe for success.

Furthermore, beginning 2022-2023, I am advocating for the legislature to consider funding schools based on enrollment instead of attendance, as schools must be prepared to educate and provide for all students enrolled, not just those in attendance. I am well aware that there is only so much money to go around and that the legislature must operate in a fiscally responsible way. However, just as with our household budgets, some items have to be prioritized. We know that the future of society is sitting in our classrooms right now as students. That’s a big priority. We’ve made some commitments to them in recent years; it’s not time to stop now. Let’s carry forward with our commitment to students, our community, and our state. I hope you’ll join with me in advocating for what is right for students, teachers, and public education as a whole.

Dr. Tyler Hansford serves as the superintendent of the Union Public School District.