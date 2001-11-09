This Week

Homecoming at Oak Ridge Church of God

You are invited to Homecoming at Oak Ridge Church of God on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. with Bishop Melvin Shular.

Upcoming

Victorious Life Recovery

Victorious Life Recovery is the place to become free from hurts, hang-ups, habits and addictions. We meet every Monday from 6-8 p.m. Supper will be served free of charge. Donations are accepted. We are located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. For more information call 601-650-6889, 601-416-7976 or 601-416-2557.