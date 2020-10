The Newton County cross country teams got in one last meet before the Division 5-4A meet this week. Both boys and girls team participated at the 2020 Watson High School meet on Saturday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. The event was hosted by Mississippi College. On the boys’ side, Isaac Frink finished 16th with a time of 18:34 and Cole Tadlock finished 17th with a time of 18:52.90. Fini...