Both Newton County track teams recently competed in the Division 5-4A cross country meet and both boys and girls squads came away with second-place finishes. On the girls side, the Lady Cougars finished in second place with 67 points while West Lauderdale was first with 37 points. Ava Way led the way for Newton County after finishing fifth with a time of 23:32.26 while Josie Tullos wa...