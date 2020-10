The Union Yellowjackets used a dominating defensive performance and a steady supply of offense to take down Class 1A Stringer on Thursday night. The Yellowjackets gave up just 45 yards of offense and cruised to a 42-3 win over the Red Devils on Thursday night. Union improves to 6-1 on the season and will travel to Scott Central to take on the Rebels in a key Division 6-2A matchup. “I ...