Newton County's Andy Ogletree made his U.S. Open debut Thursday at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y., and finished with a 71 (+1) for his opening round.

Ogletree was solid on the front nine finishing 1 under par. He birdied No. 6 and No. 9 while bogeying the fifth hole.

On the back nine, he wound up with four bogeys (10, 12, 13 and 16) but birdied the 11th and 17th holes. He saved par on the final hole after his tee shot left him in the second cut.

As of late Thursday, he was in a tie for 34th place.

Ogletree played his round with 2019 U.S. Open Champion Gary Woodland and 2019 British Open Champion Shane Lowry. He will tee off with them tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. (EDT).