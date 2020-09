There were plenty of positives and negatives for the Sebastopol Bobcats this past week. The Bobcats fell 17-14 to visiting Clarkdale on Friday night in a two-quarter scrimmage. Coach Nick Mooney said it was a typical scrimmage for his Bobcats. “There were a lot of bright spots and some negatives,” Mooney said. “I hope we can come out and play with more intensity on defense. We have to...