MURRAY, Ky. – The Ole Miss rifle team opened the 2020-21 season in record-setting fashion, taking down the NCAA record for team smallbore and firing a program-best aggregate score in a 4730-4553 victory over UT Martin on Sunday.

"The team has been working really hard, and we've been seeing some great things in practice, but of course, performing in a match can be quite different," said Ole Miss head coach Marsha Beasley. "I am excited at how well things came together for us today."

The Rebels wasted no time in their return to competition, setting the NCAA record with a team smallbore score of 2361, besting the previous record held by WVU (2356 on Nov. 12, 2017). It also shattered the program record of 2325 set in 2005.

Ole Miss' record-breaking day continued, as the team went on to fire the top aggregate score in program history with a mark of 4730, surpassing the previous record of 4687 set in 2018. The 4730 also ranks as the top score in the nation this season.

Leading the way for the Rebels was freshman Lea Horvath, who dazzled in her collegiate debut. She fired an Ole Miss school record aggregate score of 1189.

Passing the mark set by Abby Buesseler last season. Kristen Derting also eclipsed the old record, turning in a career-high 1185. Sophomore Claire O'Neel also posted a career-best mark of 1182 in the victory.

Overall, the top eight smallbore performers in the match were all Rebels. Derting's performance highlighted the opening smallbore relay. The sophomore used a perfect 200 prone and shot a 594, passing Rebel alumni and 2020 Olympian Alison Weisz's mark of 589 set back on Jan. 25, 2016. Derting's score is also tied for the ninth-best in NCAA history. Finishing just one point behind her was Horvath, with a score of 593. O'Neel fired a 588, surpassing her previous career-high of 582, while Abby Buesseler rounded out the scoring for the counters with a strong 586.