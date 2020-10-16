Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Delta. Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast on Friday afternoon as a Major Hurricane.

"I have declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta," Reeves said. "Watch the weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action. Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe."

The heaviest rain and strongest wind was felt Friday afternoon through midday Saturday across Southwest Mississippi and further north along the Mississippi River.

The storm made landfall on Friday afternoon as a Category 2 storm in Louisiana. The system spawned several tornadoes in southern Mississippi as the storm tracked across the area.

No major damage was reported here, and power had been restored completely to Southern Pine.