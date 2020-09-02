Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

• Thursday 9/3- Pancake on Stick, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

• Friday 9/4- Pancakes, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

• Monday 9/7- Labor Day

• Tuesday 9/8- French Toast Sticks, Pop Tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

• Wednesday 9/9-Breakfast Pizza, Pop tart & Cereal, Juice/Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

• Thursday 9/3- Ham & Cheese Bake, Seasoned Green Beans, Texas Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

• Friday 9/4- Manager’s Choice

• Monday 9/7- Labor Day

• Tuesday 9/8- Bacon Cheeseburger, Seasoned Wedges, Pineapple Tidbits, Chilled Fruit Juice, Variety of Pudding, Milk, Condiments

• Wednesday 9/9- Deli Sub w/Trimmings, Baked Chips, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Juice, Chilled Fruit Cup, Fresh Baked Cookie, Milk, Condiments

Newton County School Breakfast and Lunch Menu

Monday, September 7, 2020

• Labor Day Holiday

Tuesday, September 8, 2020

• Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

• Pepperoni Pizza, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

• Elementary Campus: Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

• Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

• Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Thursday, September 10, 2020

• Elementary Campus: Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

• Middle/High School Campus: Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

• Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Friday, September 11, 2020

• Elementary Campus: Waffles in a Bag, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

• Middle/High School Campus: Bagel with Sausage and Gravy, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

• Bacon Cheeseburger, Crinkle Cut Fries, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Academy Lunch Menu

• Thursday 9/3-Walking Tacos, Cookie

• Friday 9/4-Chicken Strips, Fries

• Monday 9/7-Labor Day

• Tuesday 9/8-Menu not available

• Wednesday 9/9-Menu not available

Union Public School Breakfast Menu

• Thursday 9/3-Mini Confetti Pancakes

• Friday 9/4-Sausage Biscuit

• Monday 9/7-Labor Day

• Tuesday 9/8-Cheese Omelet

• Wednesday 9/9-Sausage Pancakes on a stick

Union Public School Lunch Menu

• Thursday 9/3-Chili/Cheesy Breadsticks; Grilled Chicken Salad; Tater Tots; Lima Beans

• Friday 9/4-Cheeseburger; French Fries; Fresh Fruit; Cookie

• Monday 9/7-Labor Day

• Tuesday 9/8-Chicken/Sausage Gumbo; Chicken Tender Salad; Whole Kernel Corn; Seasoned Cabbage; Cornbread

• Wednesday 9/9-Spahetti w/Meat Sauce; Tuna Salad/Crackers; Seasoned Green Beans; Tossed Salad w/Ranch; Garlic Toast *Cookie