All county schools to close next week at request of Governor

Union Public School District, Newton County Schools, Newton Municipal School District and Newton County Academy will be closed March 16-20 due to a state of emergency being declared by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Superintendent Glenda Nickson said per the governor's request, Newton Municipal School District will comply with the request and extend spring break one more week. Students are scheduled to return on Monday, March 23.

Here is the official statement from UPSD:

Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency related to COVID-19 and has asked all schools to close for a period of at least one week. Therefore, UPSD will be closed March 16-20, 2020. Staff will report Monday at normal time. An email to staff with directions for Monday will be sent tomorrow. More information for students and parents will be shared Monday.

Here is the official statement from Newton County Superintendent J.O. Amis:

Under the advisement of the governor's press briefing today, Newton County Schools will be closed March 16th-20th, 2020. Officials will continue to monitor the situation and more information will be dispersed via Parent Square, local media, social media, and the district website. Again, be reminded to visit www.newton.k12.ms.us for health resources and parental engagement tools.

Here is the statement from Newton County Academy: