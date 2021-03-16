Several years ago, the only holidays we celebrated were the typical government holidays of Christmas, Thanksgiving, New Year’s, Memorial Day, Independence Day, etc.

Now it seems like we all have our own holidays to celebrate. Some of them are kind of made-up, commercialized holidays, such as Valentine’s Day and Earth Day. It seems like there’s some kind of holiday just about every day of the year.

Some of them have religious ties, such as Palm Sunday, Easter, Good Friday, Halloween/All Saints’ Day, Pentecost, St. Patrick’s Day, Ramadan and Hanukkah.

Then there are others that recognize specific people in our society, such as Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Administrative Professionals Day, Grandparents Day, Veterans Day, etc.

In the last few years, a new breed of holidays have been emerging, something that I call geek holidays. Basically, they are holidays that nerds either started or celebrate. Since I am one, I try to embrace as many as I can.

It started this year with Monday, March 14. It’s not your typical holiday. Instead, it’s Pi Day, the day in which mathematicians around the world celebrate the ratio of a circle to its beginning.

Of course, the reason for the holiday is due to the approximate value of Pi being 3.14. If you want to get precise about it, the approximate Pi time was Monday at 9:26:53 a.m., which equates to the first 10 digits of the irrational number.

During season two of “Person of Interest,” one of the characters said this about Pi, “Pi, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, and this is just the beginning. It keeps on going, forever, without ever repeating. Which means that contained within this string of decimals, is every single other number. Your birth date, combination to your locker, your social security number, it’s all in there, somewhere.

“And if you convert these decimals into letters, you would have every word that ever existed in every possible combination; the first syllable you spoke as a baby, the name of your latest crush, your entire life story from beginning to end, everything we ever say or do; all of the world’s infinite possibilities rest within this one simple circle. Now what you do with that information; what it’s good for, well that would be up to you.

With that interpretation, Pi is one of the most important constants in all of the universe.

Right after Pi Day is the infamous Ides of March, which literally means the 15th day of March. This one has ties to Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”

The soothsayer warned Caesar, “beware the Ides of March.” Of course, the reason why Shakespeare put the soothsayer in the play is because Caesar was assassinated on March 15, 44 B.C., by Brutus.

Later this year, sci-fi fans love the day before Cinco de Mayo because it’s, “May the Fourth be with you.” It’s a play on the popular “Star Wars” phrase, “May the Force be with you.”

In April, Trekkies will celebrate First Contact Day on April 5. In the mainline Star Trek universe, that’s the day that the Vulcans first visited Earth.

I guess we’re always looking for a reason to celebrate, whether it’s an observed holiday or a Festivus for the rest of us. When you do, just make sure you do it safely.

