Beauplan adds to list of honors with Mississippi Gridiron Recognition

East Central Community College kicking specialist Robens Beauplan added another postseason honor to his stellar sophomore football season in Decatur.

The product of Riverdale High School in Lehigh Acres, Fla., was named as the punter on the 2020 Mississippi Gridiron MACCC All-Gridiron Team. Mississippi Gridiron Magazine has been covering state high school, community college and college sports since 2010.

Beauplan averaged 43 yards per punt in 2020, with a long of 68 yards and 14 punts inside the 20-yard line. He was named to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference First Team All-Conference Special Teams. Beauplan also handled kicking duties, hitting 4 of 6 field goals and 7 of 7 extra points.

In his freshman season in 2019, he was named National Junior College Athletic Association All-American, NJCAA All-Region 23 and First Team All-Conference.

Beauplan will continue his football career at Alcorn State University in Lorman.

Former Millsaps Football Coach Harper Davis dies

No history of athletics at Millsaps College can ever be complete without a full chapter on the impact of Harper Davis, who passed away on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Davis was head football coach at Millsaps for 25 seasons, in which he led the team to an overall record of 138-79-4, including their first Division III playoff in 1975 and their first and only undefeated season in 1980. Under his coaching, Millsaps had 20 winning seasons in his last 21 seasons as head football coach. Davis retired from Millsaps in 1988.

In 2004, the home field of Millsaps football and soccer was renamed as Harper Davis Field.

“Hundreds of young football players came to Millsaps to play under Harper Davis, and they left here as the beneficiaries of his skill, wisdom and high expectations,” said Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “The stories that are shared today by his players will live on for years to come.”

Millsaps Athletic Director Aaron Pelch said the impact of Davis’ program is still felt today at the college.

“Millsaps football and Harper Davis are synonymous, and his passing is a huge loss for the players he mentored, those he pushed to achieve their potential and the ones he cared for in their toughest personal moments. It is a sad day for the Major faithful,” Pelch said in a statement.