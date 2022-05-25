A week after Brittany Jones died tragically, her family, friends and co-workers gathered at North Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Meridian to remember her.

Ms. Jones, 31, was shot to death during a domestic disturbance in Meridian on June 9. The shooting also claimed the life of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom.

“She was so sweet with such a kind soul,” recalled co-worker Elizabeth Dowdy. “She would come in to work with a happy attitude. She was so funny, always making everyone laugh.”

“Brittany would do anything for anybody, and was so down to earth,” said Taylor Melton, who often worked the night shift with Ms. Jones. “If you ever had a bad night where something happened you could always go and talk to her and she would cheer you up. She was always making jokes; she was so funny.”

Both Dowdy and Melton agreed that Jones will be remembered as someone who had a big heart, and was always there to help.

“She lit up the nursing home at night, and we always had the best nights working with her,” Dowdy said. “If Brittany noticed something was bothering you, she would always point it out and ask if you were going to be okay."

Melton remembers her friend, who worked as a certified nursing assistant, for her strong work ethic.

“Brittany would leave here, go home, take a nap, then come back to work, working 16-hour shifts,” Melton said. “It was always ‘hands on deck’ with her. If we ever needed anything, she would help us and was eager to do it.”

“Brittany worked multiple jobs, but no matter how tired she was she always came to work with a great personality,” she added. “She had the biggest heart – the unit won’t ever be the same without her.”

Chaplain Zachary Operton, the bereavement coordinator at North Point, remembers Jones as a caring and compassionate person who took care of her patients.

“We do know that because of her care for the patients, and those she loved, Brittany is now in the arms of God, and he is caring for her,” Operton said.

A visitation for Ms. Jones was held Friday at Mapp Funeral Home in Forest. Funeral services for Ms. Jones were Saturday, June 18, at Green Grove MB Church, 63 Green Grove Rd. in Lake. The church is located just west of the Tanglewood Camp and Retreat Center.