During the month of Sept., Sta-Home Health and Hospice treated healthcare workers to a pick-me-up. Sta-Home partnered with Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn to provide lemonade and kettle corn for employees who work at local healthcare facilities.

Sta-Home employee Chris Vowell has been working with the kettle corn company at each facility they serve.

“We try to make sure we do things like this as often as we can for the facilities in our area. But, we have done a lot more since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Vowell said.

Vowell also said that the healthcare workers they have served have been very appreciative.

“These events have been a great way to connect with the staff at the facilities. It’s been a way to lift their spirits during such a difficult time.”

Vowell went on to say that Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn has been nothing short of exceptional.

“It’s been a delight to get to partner with them for events like this,” said Vowell.

As of Sept. 22, the two companies served employees at the following facilities: Laird Hospital, Rush Clinic Union, JG Alexander Nursing Center, Hilltop Manor Nursing Center, Riverbirch Assisted Living and Sebastopol Clinic.