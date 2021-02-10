In 1997, I did a cartoon of a monk and a teacher recruiter sitting next to each other at a job fair. The monk says to the recruiter, “That vow of poverty thing is killing us, too.” Since then, teachers have gotten a few raises here and there. But things like inflation, health insurance costs, etc. have eaten into those raises. Those who teach don’t do it to get rich. Most teach because it is a passion. Still, when you see a young teacher working a side job and then going home to grade papers, you have to wonder, “can we do better?”