Three Native American tribes in the Southeastern United States have entered into an investment partnership with DreamCatcher Hotels to develop a high-end, AAA-rated Four Diamond hotel in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians are partnering with the company on this project. Officials hope the DreamCatcher Hotel – Pigeon Forge will become one of the top-rated lodging properties within the Smoky Mountains.

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Chief Cyrus Ben said he hopes the investment add diversity to each of the tribes already-successful economic development portfolios.

“Although this is not an investment here on our tribal lands, it is an opportunity for us, along with the other tribes, to diversify our business portfolio,” Ben said. “This is yet another step in Choctaw self-determination. With this capital investment, our goal is to generate revenue to benefit the tribe as a whole. As our Tribe grows, so should our business interests.”

Revenue generated from their investment will financially benefit their tribal operations and members for generations to come.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” stated Zeke Cooper, President of DreamCatcher Franchise Development. “The Pigeon Forge property launches a new milestone in our company, opening as the first hotel under our brand name. Our tribal partners share our bold vision of developing and investing in unique and innovative hospitality properties, located in areas we know people want to visit. We are excited and humbled by their investment and trust. Our goal is to create significant returns for each tribe’s members.”

Pigeon Forge is an exciting locale for this investment. Tourism to the area escalated before the pandemic and analysts now predict a quick return of tourist activity to pre-pandemic levels. The property features 12,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, an idyllic rooftop restaurant and lounge, and 200 guest rooms. The hotel site is strategically located within the heart of dining, shopping and excursion options while also sitting adjacent to the Leconte Center and the Cal Ripken Baseball/Softball Experience.

DreamCatcher Hotel – Pigeon Forge is the first in a series of new branded hotels DreamCatcher intends to franchise over the next five years. The property will open in the summer of 2023.