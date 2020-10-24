I was too curious. I just had to talk to him.

It wasn’t the fact that he wore a brown baseball cap similar to the one I was wearing, or that he had a long beard as I do. His had less white than mine anyway.

Brett Campbell

It was what I saw in his supermarket shopping cart — or “buggy,” as we say in the deep south — as he passed and turned ahead of us into the next aisle.

He had more loaves of bread than I could count at a glance, plus piles of green onions, white onions and bags of rice. As he put a few more items into the cart I approached him and he looked up.

“I’m curious,” I said through my facemask. “I’ve got to ask, what are you cooking?”

“Jambalaya,” he said and smiled like a man who is used to answering that question.

I asked if he was cooking for a fundraiser, or a family or what? A benefit, he said, for a little boy with cancer.

He told me the boy’s last name — it was all he could remember at the moment — and the community where he lived. I didn’t know him or his family, but I had been told about the boy’s struggle, either in my job at the newspaper or through our church’s prayer request texts.

“I don’t know the family,” he said. “But I do this for a lot of people.”

He said he gets calls from a couple of hundred people a year, asking what he charges to cook things like jambalaya and gumbo. Some people want to feed a family reunion or another large get-together, but some people want to conduct fundraising events for people like this boy we’ll call “Ricky.”

“To be honest, I’d forgotten about this,” he said and grimaced. “I get so many calls from people just wanting to know how much it would cost. I tell ’em and most of ’em I don’t hear back from. Well, these people called a month or two ago and after I told them what it would cost, I didn’t hear from them again.”

He doesn’t charge for his time or expertise; just what it costs to purchase the ingredients that go into the food.

“But a couple of days ago, they called and said, ‘We’re on for this weekend, right?’”

So here he was in the store on Friday afternoon, piling his buggy high so he could get enough to feed 280 people. He was looking forward to doing this, I could tell.

“He’s had a rough time,” the man told me. “But this isn’t to pay for his treatments. It’s to keep the lights on.”

I mentioned a couple of small religious organizations near where he told me Ricky lived, and suggested he tell the family they might find assistance there, too.

“I hope you have a big crowd,” I told him.

“Oh, these are already sold,” he said.

That’s great. I wished him God’s blessings.

“Thanks, friend,” he said, and pushed his overladen buggy down the aisle.

I have had all types of jambalaya — chicken and sausage, shrimp and other seafood, duck, squirrel and rabbit and mixtures of the above — and I enjoyed most of them.

I don’t know what kind of meats he was picking up at his next stop, a county meat market, but whatever kind of Cajun rice dinner he makes, the fact that it will help a family in deep need makes it the best kind of jambalaya.