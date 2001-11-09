I saw a cartoon years ago that perfectly sums up the attitudes of some people.

A man in his pastor’s office says, “I hate to complain, but I want to use my gift.”

Brett Campbell

Well, complaining might be a spiritual gift, but not one from the Holy Spirit.

I admit that I complain more than I should — I mean, God blesses me so much every day, and I have everything I really need. So what right do I have to complain just because someone isn’t driving like I wish they would, or because someone else is complaining?

The primary reason I stay away from the comment sections on websites or social media is because so many people derive great joy from not just complaining or arguing, but from being the loudest squeaky wheel possible.

This weekend, I came across a social media post by a company who will provide printed materials at little or no cost to anyone who may be timid in sharing their faith in Jesus, but nevertheless wants to do so. And I made the mistake of reading the comments.

And once again I was reminded why I don't like reading comments.

People were actually arguing that no one should need help in this. “Just do it!” they said. This was obviously from people who are extroverts and have no problem walking up to people they don't know and starting conversations; so they (blindly) think everyone should be comfortable doing this.

They argue no one should need training or suggestions on methods of sharing, just do it.

Would the same person argue that a soldier, doctor, teacher or deep sea diver needs no training? Just do it?

I hope not.

Why do some people insist that every other believer must be like them? As if God has not gifted us each differently, some an eye, some a hand; others parts that need to be treated with greater care ...

God never intended us all to be the same. If He did, why would He not have made us all act the same, speak the same, like the same things and look exactly the same?

And why are some "Christians" so eager to sacrifice their spiritual family, especially on the wrong altars? We're supposed to offer ourselves as living sacrifices, not others.

A relationship with Jesus is not a "What about him/her?" relationship.

We will be known as followers of Jesus, according to Jesus himself, by our love for one another. Love, not destructive criticism and divisive derision.

If you are bold, God bless and use you! If you are timid, God bless and use you! Let's work together.

Someone told me yesterday, concerning a football game, that it doesn't matter how individually talented people are if they can't work together toward the goal.

So let's press on together toward the goal for which God has called us heavenward in Christ Jesus. The closer we get to Jesus, the more we become like Him, and the more others notice and want to know the reason for the hope that is in us.

May God have mercy on us today, those who are covered in his grace — remember we couldn't and can't earn grace — and work through us with his Holy Spirit to point others to faith in Jesus.

Well, I guess I’m through complaining.