Brother.

There’s a lot in that word, that title.

When I was a child, it may as well have been my name. It’s what my older brother called me.

My dad was “Brother Campbell,” because that’s what people generally called him as pastor. When I became a minister in my early adulthood, I heard people calling me “Brother Campbell” in the same way someone may say they hear “Mr.” before their name.

“No, Mr. Campbell is my dad.” “No, Brother Campbell is my dad.”

Brett Campbell

That kind of thing.

I hear people call each other “brother” a lot, in a lot of different contexts.

If I call someone brother, it may mean different things given the context, but it always refers to a sense of closeness or belonging — brotherhood.

If another man shares my faith, he is my brother.

If we share similar ideals and interests, I may consider him a brother.

If we are close friends, I may consider him a brother.

I have one biological brother, Brad. Brad and I share the same biological parents, so we are genetically brothers. He is my brother no matter what either of us may or may not have done to one another as we grew up.

Brad and I also share the same belief system — we both are followers of Jesus and are therefore spiritual brothers, spiritually adopted into the family of God and therefore brothers in that respect.

We also share a lot of interests, like old TV shows, a love of history, dedication to family, etc. We are brothers in that way, too.

I have a friend named Erik whom I consider a brother.

We’ve known each other only a few years, but something clicked between us and we became friends quickly. Based on our friendship alone, I consider him my brother and we call each other family. He also is a Christian and we share a lot of interests. Brothers, again.

We don’t look the same. We’re not originally from the same country. Our first languages are not the same. There is a lot we do not have in common. But our brotherhood is built on what we share.

If I call you “brother,” it’s not an idle comment. It’s because I consider you my brother. If I don’t, that doesn’t necessarily mean anything. But if I say it, it does.

I could list a lot of people who fall into this category for me, but I won’t. I’m sure to forget to list someone.

I mean, ask me what my favorite movies are when I’m not expecting the question and I will invariably forget one that I absolutely love. It’s not you, it’s me.

But I love my brothers, and I will stand with and for them.

Because there’s a lot in that word, that title.

Brother.

