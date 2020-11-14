My friend Tim shouldn’t be alive.

During the Iraq War, Tim was in charge of U.S. Army security forces in a city in Iraq where danger was a constant threat. One day while riding as a passenger in a Humvee, his gunner up top and his driver to his left, an enemy combatant drove an enormous dump truck over the military vehicle, effectively destroying it.

Brett Campbell

Photos showed what might once have been a vehicle. It’s hard to tell.

The gunner’s back was broken, and the driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tim coded five times before rescue crews could get him to an emergency transport. His heart stopped again on the flight to Germany, and again in transport to Washington, D.C.

His wife was not told any of this until later.

As he lay in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, doctors told his wife he would most likely never wake up. If he did, he wouldn’t have enough mental capacity left to speak, walk, process basic math or do anything for himself.

But Andi, a new Christian, believed God could heal her husband and asked everyone she could to pray.

A few weeks later, when I called her to check on them, she asked if I wanted to speak to Tim. I said, “Sure!” thinking it would be great for him to hear my voice, even if he couldn’t speak back or may not understand me.

“Hey, brother!” he said, and I was the one who couldn’t speak. Tim laughed and we rejoiced together over the phone.

“They said I wouldn’t be able to do basic math,” he said, “but I couldn’t do math before the wreck, and I wasn’t that smart to begin with.”

Tim has a great testimony of how God saved and healed him, and this big, intimidating-looking dude loves to share his faith with others – something he never did before the attack.

It’s because of men like Tim that I honor and respect veterans. He fought to stay in the Army and wound up retiring a few years ago.

A former coworker named Chris served in the Army, too. He trained and served for eight years, traveling to various countries, always ready to do whatever was ordered. Chris never saw combat and is grateful he didn’t have to. But he was there – standing up for those of us who haven’t served.

It’s because of men like Chris that I honor and respect veterans.

Brandi is another friend who joined the Navy. She served honorably and worked hard and never saw battle, either. But she served.

It’s because of women like Brandi that I honor and respect veterans.

My ex-father-in-law was in the Army. My brother-in-law was a Marine. Another brother-in-law was in the Air Force. I have a few friends who were in the Coast Guard. My wife’s dad, whom I never met, was an Army paratrooper and sniper.

Many of you served or continue to serve. I am grateful to you all, no matter what branch or what action you saw or how you were involved. From all of us this Veterans Day and every other day, thank you.

And Tim, I’m glad God brought you through.