I pulled them up by the roots, one at a time.

It didn't take long, nor did it take much effort. They came easily from the soil, their time at an end.

The bushes had been planted back in the spring in our community garden, seven 6-inch tall pepper plants at the end of the one of the rows, my last name on a stake to mark our produce.

The community garden has simple rules -- take care of your items as you can, help someone else if you are able, and please give half of what you pick to the community food pantry. A local church owns the property where the garden is located, so the community food pantry we give to is administered by that church.

In a year that has been odd is so many ways, with so many people out of work either temporarily or permanently, you would think the demand for fresh produce and food donations would be higher than normal. But for some reason, not as many people have needed the donations as in previous years.

People who normally depended upon food from the generosity of the pantry were the recipients of food gifts from other sources. So the food did not go to waste -- it simply went to more people.

Food stuffs -- especially the garden's fresh produce -- went to people throughout the community who may not have needed it before, but who needed it now.

And the yield from the plants was amazing, particularly from the numerous tomato plants (almost everyone planted tomatoes this year), the bell pepper plants and from the seven cayenne pepper plants.

Produce almost couldn't be picked fast enough. We had more tomatoes than I could eat in a reasonable amount of time, and that's a lot of tomatoes. I love the things.

Others had the same "problem." But no one went hungry that I know of -- no one.

The first time I picked cayennes, I pulled only the red ones and harvested enough to fill a couple of grocery bags.

I went the next weekend and picked enough to fill five one-gallon food storage bags, picking both red and green. We gave peppers away to friends and family, made our own cayenne powder -- you'd be amazed how many peppers it takes to make a bottle of cayenne powder! -- and ate several.

We harvested literally thousands of peppers from these plants, and they just kept producing. I should mention that other people who had plants in the garden were also free to take what they wanted from our pepper plants, and several did. They took all they wanted, I was told, but I sure couldn't tell from looking at the bushes that any were gone.

Yesterday, the garden's coordinator told me he had plowed under most of the garden in order to get the soil prepped for next spring. He left our plants alone, however, because they were still producing. So last night I pulled up the bushes and just took them home with me.

I stood outside at a picnic table and picked carefully over each branch on each plant. Two bushes were completely dead and barren. But I pulled hundreds of peppers from the other five plants, filling a cardboard box to overflowing.

Later this evening, I'll take half or more and give them to a friend who loves to make salsa with them.

We'll enjoy the final fruits of the garden and look forward to the spring when new plants can take root and produce new foods.

I understand that plants get nutrients from the soil, there are benefits from rain and sunlight and photosynthesis and pollination and all those things. I get that. I understand that if they are nurtured, plants will grow and produce what they are supposed to produce. I also understand that plants produce for a season, whether that's a normal yield or the seemingly super-abundant yield of this year's garden. There's no way to understand getting more than what's reasonably expected except to point to the goodness of God.

I also understand that the season at some point ends. The soil must be treated differently, plants die and all of this can lead to new life in a new season.

Brett Campbell

The same things happen in our lives. Some seasons are more work than others and some don't yield as much as we hoped they would. But other seasons seem to bring blessings in super-abundance with nothing to point to as a reason except the goodness of God. Seasons come to an end, though -- whether good or bad -- and sometimes death is involved, an uprooting from the soil you've been used to, the end of a job, a relationship, a benefit or drawback. But a new season begins, a "new life," if you will.

I don't know where you are at this season in your life, whether you can see the blessings of God easily or if you have to look closely at the soil and hope for a future yield, but God is good, he is at work and he will bring you produce appropriate to the season.

Don't lose heart, and don't be afraid you'll "go hungry." Sometimes God provides blessings to you directly, and other times he may want to use someone else to do it. Either way, he loves you.

I hope my friend shares his homemade salsa with me. I know it'll be good. And I know the "spiritual salsa" God is preparing for me from what he's brought into my life will be good, too.