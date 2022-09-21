Billy Johnson & God’s Creation 12th Year Anniversary at St. Hill M.B. Church

You are invited to Bill Johnson & God’s Creation 12th Year Anniversary on Saturday, September 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Hill M.B. Church in Newton. Praise and Worship will be led by Sharee Fox-Smith. Master of Ceremony will be Apostle Bobby Stapleton, Jr. Guests will be: New Dimension, Juan Adams & Outlet Worship, Children of Christ, Agape Christian Fellowship, Renewed Singers, Lakendrick Wells & The Levite’s, and Pastor J. Artie Stuckey & V.O.R.

Greenwood M.B. Church Celebrating 30th Pastor’s Anniversary

The Greenwood M.B. Church family of Decatur invites everyone to come help us celebrate Pastor Smith Butler and First Lady Sis. Rosie Butler’s 30th Pastor’s Anniversary. The anniversary program will take place on September 25 at 1 p.m.

Homecoming and 175th Anniversary at Pinckney Baptist Church

The members of Pinckney Baptist Church of Union will have a Homecoming Service and will be celebrating their 175th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the 11 p.m. service. Bro. Kevin Meador will be preaching and Bro. William Savell will be in charge of the music. Everyone is invited to join us for this special occasion. Lunch will be served after the service.

Homecoming and Concert at Pine Grove Church of God in Dixon

Pine Grove Church of God will be having their Homecoming on Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Allen Sibley & The Magnolia Ramblers will be in concert at 1 p.m. Pine Grove Church of God is located at Road 27 in Union. For more information, call 601-479-0031.

Mt. Enon Church Fall Revival Services

The Mt. Enon Church Family in the Dixon Community will be conducting Fall Revival Services on Sept. 26-28 (Mon.-Wed.) at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Rochelle Wright, of Forest, will be the evangelist. All area church families are cordially invited to attend.

Upcoming

Mt. Pisgah Annual Gathering and Graveyard Cleaning

We are leading a new generation into the next century of a strong tradition of service and family. We invite you to the Mt. Pisgah Annual Gathering and Graveyard Cleaning on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-Until. Please bring a covered dish. Donations will be taken. Mt. Pisgah is located at 1828 CR 20 in Louin.

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.