This Week

Pre-Anniversary Musical at Greater Corinth Baptist Church

Greater Corinth Baptist Church invites you to their Pre-Anniversary Musical on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

Pastoral Installation at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church

Please join us in welcoming our newly elected newly elected pastor, Pastor DeWayne Smith, on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Curtis McAfee, from Kone Hill M.B. Church in Brandon, will be the Installation Speaker.

Homecoming at Mount Vernon Baptist Church

Everyone is invited to come and fellowship during Homecoming at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Oct. 16. The church will be open at 10:30 a.m., with services starting at 10:45 a.m. Leading the service will be former pastor Steve Pouncey and former music leader William Savell. Immediately following the services, lunch will be served in the Fellowship Hall. Mount Vernon Baptist Church is located at 877 Highway 503 in Newton.

Beulah Baptist Church, 12954 Hickory Little Rock Rd., Decatur, MS will have Todd Smith - magician, illusionist, entertainer - on Sunday, October 16. Mr. Smith will meet with the children and youth during Sunday School at 10:00 a.m. He will meet with everyone for the 10:55 a.m. worship service. Todd has years of experience with all age groups performing and speaking at youth conferences and other Christian gatherings. This is his specialty. Todd has worked events all across the South with many other Christian artists. Everyone is invited.

Upcoming

20th Year Pastor Anniversary Celebration at Greater Corinth Baptist Church

Greater Corinth Baptist Church invites you and your church to come worship with us in celebrating our pastor, Rev. Gary L. Moore and Elect Lady Dionne Moore, in their 20th Year Anniversary on Oct. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. The morning speaker will be Rev. Charles Gather, from Morton. The Afternoon Anniversary Celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Anthony Robinson, pastor of Saint John Baptist Church in Newton.

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.