Church Happenings upcoming

Saint John M.B. Church to Celebrate Pastor’s 20th Anniversary

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to our Pastor’s 20th Anniversary on July 10, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Pastor Ralph James from Mount Moriah M.B. Church in Pulaski.

Revival at Rock Creek Baptist Church

Revival will take place at Rock Creek Baptist Church July 10-14, with Sunday's services beginning at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services on Monday – Thursday will begin at 7 p.m. Bro. Chris Yager, BMA state missionary at Living Hope Baptist Mission in Meridian will bring God's Word! Rock Creek is located at Little Rock-County Line Road and Hurley Road. Call 601-774-8236 for information.

Revival at Sand Springs Baptist

Summer Revival at Sand Springs Baptist Church begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, followed by lunch and no service that night. Services Mon.-Wed. (July 18-20) will begin each night at 6:30 p.m. The visiting preacher will be Dr. Richard (Doc) Wallace. Sand Springs Baptist is located at 3465 Sand Springs Church Road in Hickory. Bro. Ben Harper and members invite everyone to come join.

Saint John M.B. Church Annual Home-Coming Revival

We cordially invite you to the Saint John M.B. Church Annual Home-Coming Revival, July 27-29 (Wednesday-Friday), beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Revival at Pine Ridge Baptist

Revival is taking place at Pine Ridge Baptist Church July 17-22, with services be-ginning at 5:30 p.m. on Sun-day and 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Bro. Mike Reeves will be the Evangelist and Bro. Bobby Everett is Pastor.

