The Lawrence Community Club met on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 6 p.m. Jerry and Lucille Simmons were the hosts, and they invited Circuit Clerk Mike Butler to be our guest speaker. There were eight members and one guest present. Jerry said the blessing and everyone enjoyed the potluck meal.

While Mike is no stranger to us or to most of Newton County, he is always available to meet with groups, such as ours, to explain the importance of being a registered voter in our community, county, state and country. Since our small group consists of seasoned voters, Mike decided to try and test our knowledge on some trivia and fun facts about past presidents.

For instance:

- Who was the president that served the shortest time in office?

Answer: It’s William Harrison; he served 31 days in office.

- How many presidents have died while serving as president?

Answer: Eight have and then he named them.

These are just a couple of the trivia questions he asked and we tried to answer.

Several members did have questions about the sample ballot concerning Initiative 65 and the Alternative 65a; if you vote for both or just one.

There were also questions about the flag.

Mildred called us to order for a brief business meeting where several items were mentioned as ongoing projects, and then we adjourned.

The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 6 p.m.