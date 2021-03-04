The Lord does answer prayers...at the January meeting we had snow and freezing temperatures. The February meeting was beautiful weather enjoyed by 19 members and guests. We had our Show and Tell program with members bringing items that meant a lot to them. Mike Dearing opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer by Gerald Goodin. After a delicious soup supper of which we had such a mix of choices: clam chowder, tomato, taco and potato, just to name a few with homemade bread. Our desserts included banana pudding and red velvet cake. Our devotion was given by Wanda Dearing from Genesis 1:1-2. "In the beginning God" very important words to remember and live by. Remember Nancy Russell on our prayer calendar.

Mike Dearing brought his grandfather, Ben Dearing's, military Bible which he had found and his mother, Louise Dearing's, first edition copy of “Tarzan of the Apes” from 1912. Korby Mann brought her Barbie wallet and silver dollar collection that she had saved. Glenda Darley brought her first tennis racket, while she asked her Dad for a Wilson, he bought her a Spalding instead. While the others practiced with their Wilson rackets, Glenda practiced with her Spalding and made the tennis team in Lauderdale County. She bought herself a Wilson at a flea market just recently. This goes to prove that "father knows best". Wanda Dearing brought a winter wrap given to her by a special friend and she has needed it this winter.

Next month our meeting will be on Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m. with a potluck supper. Come and enjoy southern hospitality with your neighbors.