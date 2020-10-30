The Liberty Community Club met on Oct. 12 at the clubhouse. Mike Dearing, president, opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Mark Kilgore led in prayer. We had cleaned the clubhouse earlier in the week with lots of Clorox and Germ-X. We were so happy to get together again. There were 31 people attending. Mark Kilgore gave devotion on our country and the important election upcoming. The potluck supper was delicious with plenty of food and desserts.

We decided to open up the meeting to anyone wanting to tell us what they did during the Covid-19 summer. We had several different answers to the question. Many stayed home and read, sat on their porch, gardening was big for many, and someone went to the beach several times. But we all survived the summer and truly enjoyed seeing our friends again.

Caleb May was unable to attend but his father-in-law, Charles Boggan, gave us a little of his work history and qualifications for the job of Circuit Judge. Brian Burns said a few words about his qualifications and work history also for Circuit Judge. We thank both families for coming.

We had many guests including: Brian Burns, John Watts, Charles Boggan, Debbie Boggan, Natalie May, Katherine May, Annalola May, Elle May, Thomas and Yvonne Laing and Kaleb Rice. We want to thank everyone for coming.

We collected many can goods for Hickory Food Pantry and gave a donation; we collected body wash and shampoo for Bedford Care Center; and lots of candy for the Newton Chamber Spooky Boo drive thru on Oct. 31 from 3-5 p.m. We encourage you to come visit us on Nov. 9 for the annual Liberty Stew at 6 p.m. Marion Felton and his band will provide the entertainment.