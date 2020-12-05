The Hickory Reading Club gathered in the Hickory Baptist Church fellowship hall for the November meeting hosted by Mary Ann Bond and Lynn Brand. Appealing autumn decor added to the welcoming atmosphere and members' enjoyment of the delectable meal.

New year's officers included Mary Ann Bond, Bertie Lindley, Jane Brand, Jackie Stamm, Marcia Everett, Pam Waters and Joyce Johnson. Prior to the program, Marie Fanning's meditation emphasized the need to be a "people of praise," honoring God with our thanks for the splendor of the world.

“Life of the Party,” Emmy-winner Bob Kealing's biography of Brownie Wise and Earl Tupper, was the program review, given by Pam Waters. The extroverted Wise overcame economic and marital difficulties to sell "Tupperware" by adapting the Stanley Products home party sales philosophy. Her collaboration with behind-the-scenes-only Tupper made the polyethylene "Poly-T"/Tupperware he patented in 1947 the international billion-dollar brand it remains. When selling his company, Earl Tupper acrimoniously removed Wise and all traces of her role in making this happen, an injustice Tupperware Brands has moved to correct.