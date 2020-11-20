The members of the Lawrence Community Club met on Monday, Nov. 2, with seven present and one guest.

Mildred called on Jerry Simmons to ask the blessing for the potluck meal.

Club members brought pantry items and canned goods to help replenish the Food Pantry Mission, an outreach program provided by Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. It is especially needed during the holiday season as well as the ongoing pandemic. Bro. Evans came and picked up the generous donation.

The business meeting was held, as several items were discussed on how we would like to finish out the year, still adhering to the CDC guidelines, as well as our plans going forth into 2021.

The club still collects old eyeglasses for the Lion's Club, as well as takes old newspapers to the Lauderdale Co. Animal Control office, where they are much needed and appreciated.

We extend an invitation to join the Lawrence Community Club in the new year. Please consider getting involved in the Lawrence Community, and enjoy giving back.

We hope you all have a blessed and wonderful Thanksgiving and a joyous holiday season. Be thankful and stay safe!